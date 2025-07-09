Shares

M-Pesa Foundation has hosted medical camps in Homa Bay and Busia counties providing crucial medical services to over 6,500 patients. The medical camps are in partnership with the host County Governments, Zuri Health, and Lion Sight First Eye Hospital.

In Homa Bay County, the camp was held at Onundo Stadium in Mbita, Suba North Sub County, where over 3,100 residents received free medical services. They included malaria screening and treatment, family planning services, and treatment for chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and tuberculosis.

The Foundation also handed over Mama Packs to new mothers at Homa Bay County Referral and Suba North Sub County Hospitals, containing essentials for mothers and babies, to enhance maternal and child health.

“At M-Pesa Foundation, health is one of the key pillars that drive our purpose of transforming lives, and through these medical camps, we can take critical medical services closer to the community,” said Joseph Ogutu, Safaricom Foundation Chairman.

In Busia County, the Foundation held a medical camp at Malaba Township Primary School in Teso North Sub-County, providing free medical services to over 3,300 residents and distributing 100 Mama Packs to new mothers at Teso North Sub-County Hospital. During the camp, the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) provided specialist access to persons with disabilities.

Additionally, 20 patients from each camp were registered to the Social Health Authority (SHA) and received a one-year medical cover. A key feature during the medical camps is the integration of technology, which enables patients to receive follow-ups with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp chatbot for up to six months.