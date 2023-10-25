Shares

Safaricom and Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) have partnered in the upcoming East Africa’s ultimate beer festival, Tusker OktobaFest.

Kenya Breweries Limited’s flagship beer brand, Tusker, will collaborate with Safaricom PLC in a technology sponsorship worth Ksh. 30 million to enhance the experience at the Tusker OktobaFest.

“At Safaricom, we have been at the forefront of powering digital lifestyles through M-PESA and being the biggest supporter of Kenyan communities, especially in music and sport. These have been some of the key passion points we have used in driving our purpose of transforming lives over the years. Today’s partnership is symbolic of two iconic Kenyan brands coming together to celebrate our Kenyan-ness and leveraging our strengths to put together Kenya’s biggest cultural experience,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

As the official connectivity partner, Safaricom will showcase the strength of their 4G and 5G network through the provision of Cell on Wheels (COWs) network towers to power the entire festival. This is also include cabled fibre to service key areas, including registration, livestream production, and gaming areas. They will also have a specially curated data bundle plan, Oktobafest Bundle, allowing consumers to stay connected throughout the event and enjoy the livestream experience.

“Tusker OktobaFest is the ultimate celebration of East African culture, and this partnership with Safaricom aligns perfectly with our vision. By combining our strengths, we are crafting an unprecedented cultural experience, which is of course brought together by the best beer that East Africa has to offer,” said Anne Joy Michira, Marketing and Innovations Director at East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL).

Safaricom will curate a special experience through Safaricom Hook, their newly launched youth platform. The platform seeks to nurture and support the aspirations of the Gen Z and transform their lives. During the festival, revellers will get an opportunity to engage with the platform’s three key hooks: technology, career, and culture. Customers are encouraged to sign up via the mySafaricom app or USSD code *555#. They can win free tickets to Oktobafest where they can explore the transformative power of S-Hook.

On-ground, Safaricom will secure payments via M-PESA, with a 10% cashback offer on all purchases made on ground. Festival attendees will also enjoy 30% off their rides if they book and pay with M-PESA on the Uber app using the Oktobafest 2023 Promo Code, FEST2023.

The telco will also set up charging stations at various locations within the festival. Further, Safaricom will set up a Retail Shop on the ground with various devices and accessories on sale and provide customer care to attendees at the festival.