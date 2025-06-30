Shares

Liberty Kenya has donated desk top computers, laptop and early childhood classroom chairs worth Ksh. 350, 000 to the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology Primary School (RVIST Primary School). The school is located in Nakuru County.

Each computer is equipped with Scratch, a visual programming platform developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The software introduces children to coding through a user-friendly interface that supports early development in logic, creativity, and problem-solving. The program compliments the Curriculum Based Education (CBE) initiatives to support learners in acquiring computer related skills at an early age.

To complement the digital tools, Liberty Kenya also provided a set of age-appropriate ergonomic ECDE chairs. Designed for young learners, the furniture is intended to support comfort and focus during lessons. Research shows that classroom readiness at this stage significantly influences long-term learning outcomes.

The donation is part of Liberty Kenya’s sustainability initiatives and aligns with the global SDG 4 on Quality Education and SDG 10 on Reduced Inequality by expanding access to learning tools at a stage where gaps in education often begin. It also reflects the insurer’s evolving ESG strategy, where governance has been a foundation and social investment through education is now a key priority.

RVIST, a long-standing technical and vocational institution and recently awarded National status, supports the primary school as part of its broader community engagement. Many of the learners are children of RVIST staff and the community that surrounds the institution, making the impact of the donation both institutional and personal.

“This investment reflects our belief that quality education must begin with access to the right tools, from the very start,” said Kieran Godden, Group CEO of Liberty Kenya. “As a company, we are committed to sustainability that delivers real outcomes. This includes narrowing the digital divide, and empowering young people across Kenya to thrive in a fast-changing world.”

RVIST primary school Principal Eric Owino welcomed the donation and noted that the support would strengthen the school’s ability to deliver relevant, technology-enhanced learning and enable students acquire skills to make them relevant and competitive in the global environment. RVIST Principal Sam Chemoiwa pledged continued support to the parents, students and teachers of the school and the local MCA Hon Alex Langat commended Liberty Kenya for the donation and the county governments expectations of the institution.

Liberty Kenya actively supports education nationwide through its flagship scholarship program, which provides comprehensive sponsorship for high school and university students and extends to facilitating opportunities for gainful employment upon completion of their studies.