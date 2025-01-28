Shares

The Liberty Kenya hosted January Mug golf tournament brought together over 100 golfers at the Karen Country Club.

Wade Kilburn claimed the Gross Winner title with an exceptional score of 78 Gross, while Tyler Belyon emerged as the Junior Winner with 72 Nett. Henry Maina triumphed in the Senior Winner category with 70 Nett, while Liberty Life MD Nkoregamba Mwebesa took the Staff Winner title with a solid 76 Nett.

The tournament also saw several other members of the Liberty Kenya team, including People and Culture GM Felix Ochieng, GM Finance Luke Magambo, and Financial Advisor Nelson Ndegwa, showcase their golf skills on the course.

Liberty Kenya CE Kieran Godden (left) hands over the Gross winner prize to Wade Kilburn of Karen Country Club. Liberty Kenya GM, People and Culture Felix Ochieng (left) awards the staff winner prize to Liberty Life MD, Nkoregamba Mwebesa Liberty Life MD, Nkoregamba Mwebesa hands over the Division B Runner-Up prize to Jesse Mwangi

The event celebrated a 46 year partnership between Heritage Insurance and Karen Country Club, emphasizing shared values of camaraderie and community. During the event, a speech from Liberty Kenya CEO Kieran Godden noted, “The January Mug is a celebration of excellence and camaraderie. It’s an opportunity to highlight our tailored financial solutions and the importance of partnership in building sustainable business communities.”

The sponsors highlighted the insurer’s products offerings, including Auto Correct Motor Insurance, HeriAfya Health Insurance, Soma Plan, DA Guaranteed, and other General and Life products.