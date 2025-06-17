Shares

The Safaricom Home Fibre service provides Internet via fibre to homes all over the country in Kenya.

It is available in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Thika, Bungoma, Kitale, Nyeri and Nanyuki among other towns. In Nairobi, the service is available in Nyayo Estate, Imara Daima, South B, Langata Estate, Ongata Rongai, Kiambu Road, Ruaka, Runda, Parklands, Westlands, Kileleshwa, Mountain View, Kinoo and Kikuyu among other estates and towns.

The Safaricom Home Fibre service has two plans:

Safaricom Home Fibre – Fibre Internet only

Safaricom Home Fibre Family Share– Fibre Internet, mobile calls, mobile data, and SMS

The Safaricom Home Fibre Packages for 2025 are listed below:

Safaricom Home Fibre Prices for 2025

PACKAGE FIRBE SPEEDS MONTHLY COST FAIR USAGE POLICY (FUP) LIMIT SPEEDS AFTER FAIR USAGE SECURE NET (AT NO COST) Bronze 15mbps Ksh. 2,999 500GB 1mbps N/A Silver 30Mbps Ksh. 4,100 1000GB 3Mbps Opt In Gold 80Mbps Ksh. 6,299 1000GB 3Mbps Included Diamond 500 Mbps Ksh. 12,499 1000GB 3Mbps Included Platinum 1,000 Mbps Ksh. 20,000 1000GB 3Mbps

Paying for Safaricom Home Fibre in advance in 2025

4 packages are available for advance payment.

Price (Ksh) Plan 3 Months 6 Months 12 Months Bronze 15Mbps 8,000 15,000 29,000 Silver 30 Mbps 11,000 21,000 41,000 Gold 80 Mbps 17,000 33,000 65,000 Diamond 500 Mbps 36,000 71,000 138,000

Safaricom Home Fibre Family Share prices for 2025

The following Family Share plans are available alongside your preferred Fibre packages.

Fibre Plan Family Share Price Data + SMS + calls FTTH Plan ( Bronze

, Silver, Gold,

Diamond) Ksh. 800 8GB+ 400 Min+1000 SMS Ksh. 1,800 17GB+ 1000 Min+2000 SMS Ksh. 2,700 27GB+ 1500 Min+3000 SMS Ksh. 4,600 47GB+ 2500 Min+5000 SMS

The Internet plus resources (mobile data, voice minutes and unlimited SMS) are valid for 30 days after which they will expire and not be available for use. The validity of theSafaricom Home Fibre Family Share resources will be the same as that of the linked Fibre package.

The Safaricom Home Fibre Family Share resources will be allocated to the Fibre service registered Safaricom number.

