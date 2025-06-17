The Safaricom Home Fibre service provides Internet via fibre to homes all over the country in Kenya.
It is available in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Thika, Bungoma, Kitale, Nyeri and Nanyuki among other towns. In Nairobi, the service is available in Nyayo Estate, Imara Daima, South B, Langata Estate, Ongata Rongai, Kiambu Road, Ruaka, Runda, Parklands, Westlands, Kileleshwa, Mountain View, Kinoo and Kikuyu among other estates and towns.
The Safaricom Home Fibre service has two plans:
- Safaricom Home Fibre – Fibre Internet only
- Safaricom Home Fibre Family Share– Fibre Internet, mobile calls, mobile data, and SMS
The Safaricom Home Fibre Packages for 2025 are listed below:
Safaricom Home Fibre Prices for 2025
|PACKAGE
|FIRBE SPEEDS
|MONTHLY COST
|FAIR USAGE POLICY (FUP) LIMIT
|SPEEDS AFTER FAIR USAGE
|SECURE NET (AT NO COST)
|Bronze
|15mbps
|Ksh. 2,999
|500GB
|1mbps
|N/A
|Silver
|30Mbps
|Ksh. 4,100
|1000GB
|3Mbps
|Opt In
|Gold
|80Mbps
|Ksh. 6,299
|1000GB
|3Mbps
|Included
|Diamond
|500 Mbps
|Ksh. 12,499
|1000GB
|3Mbps
|Included
|Platinum
|1,000 Mbps
|Ksh. 20,000
|1000GB
|3Mbps
Paying for Safaricom Home Fibre in advance in 2025
4 packages are available for advance payment.
|Price (Ksh)
|Plan
|3 Months
|6 Months
|12 Months
|Bronze 15Mbps
|8,000
|15,000
|29,000
|Silver 30 Mbps
|11,000
|21,000
|41,000
|Gold 80 Mbps
|17,000
|33,000
|65,000
|Diamond 500 Mbps
|36,000
|71,000
|138,000
Safaricom Home Fibre Family Share prices for 2025
The following Family Share plans are available alongside your preferred Fibre packages.
|Fibre Plan
|Family Share Price
|Data + SMS + calls
|FTTH Plan ( Bronze
, Silver, Gold,
Diamond)
|Ksh. 800
|8GB+ 400 Min+1000 SMS
|Ksh. 1,800
|17GB+ 1000 Min+2000 SMS
|Ksh. 2,700
|27GB+ 1500 Min+3000 SMS
|Ksh. 4,600
|47GB+ 2500 Min+5000 SMS
The Internet plus resources (mobile data, voice minutes and unlimited SMS) are valid for 30 days after which they will expire and not be available for use. The validity of theSafaricom Home Fibre Family Share resources will be the same as that of the linked Fibre package.
The Safaricom Home Fibre Family Share resources will be allocated to the Fibre service registered Safaricom number.
Others
- Installation is Ksh. 3,000 for a new connection. If you do not carry your router when relocating, you will be charged Ksh. 6,500 as a replacement fee for the router.
- The Safaricom Home Fibre plans are subject to a Fair Usage Policy with usage limits and throttle speeds as indicated in the table above. Upon reaching the Fair Usage limit for the package, the speeds will be throttled to 1Mbps for Bronze plans and 3Mbps for Silver, Gold, Diamond & Platinum plans for the remainder of the validity period of the subscription.
- Customer care is accessible via 400 (customers only).
- Safaricom Home Fibre customers can also access home insurance in a partnership with Jubilee Insurance.