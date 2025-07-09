Shares

Kenya’s tourism stakeholders have committed to forging a united front in addressing sector challenges and accelerating progress toward the national target of 5.5 million international visitors by 2027.

The industry aims to diversify Kenya’s tourism offerings by promoting niche segments such as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), with support from the hotel sector to position the country as a premier destination for both leisure and business travel.

During a consultative meeting between the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) the stakeholders also commitment to protecting Kenya’s global reputation and nurturing Kenya’s youth as key drivers of economic recovery and sustainable growth in tourism.

Speaking during the forum, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, lauded Kenya’s hospitality sector for its resilience and adaptability. She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration across all tourism stakeholders to elevate Kenya’s global competitiveness as a preferred travel destination.

“We must continue to work together to raise Kenya’s visibility on the global stage and fully harness emerging opportunities in high-potential segments such as digital nomad tourism, wellness travel, sports tourism, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), and other niche markets. I thank our tourism stakeholders the collaboration that has driven the growth we’ve witnessed in the sector. We want to build on this momentum by aligning our strategies and efforts to ensure sustained, inclusive growth that benefits all, especially our youth.” said CS Miano

She also underscored the vital role of youth, who now make up an estimated 75% of hotel industry personnel across the country, highlighting that expanded tourism will translate directly into more jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for Kenyan youth

“The energy, creativity, and determination of Kenya’s young people form the backbone of our hospitality sector. Sustaining momentum in tourism recovery which saw international arrivals reach a record 2.4 million last year, means unlocking even more opportunities for youth. Every new tourist who visits our country can potentially create new livelihoods for our young men and women, from hotel operations and digital marketing to guiding, content creation, and conservation technology.”

The meeting provided a platform for dialogue on mitigating reputational risks while accelerating sector transformation.

KAHC CEO, Mike Macharia, expressed optimism about the sector’s continued recovery and commended the resilience demonstrated by both tourism businesses and Kenya’s dynamic workforce.

“I want to thank the government for its continued collaboration and support for the sector. It’s crucial that we build on the progress we’ve made,” said Macharia. “While there are specific challenges we still face as a sector, I am confident that through open dialogue and joint action, we can overcome them.”

Areas discussed also targeted interventions to bridge gaps in air market access and affordable finance. The Ministry assured stakeholders on active negotiations with the Ministry of Transport to facilitate flight frequencies from key markets, while encouraging airlines to adopt a more competitive and partnership-driven business model to enhance overall connectivity and tourism flows.

On financing, Cabinet Secretary Miano revealed that the Ministry would engaging with the Kenya Development Corporation through the parent Ministry to establish a dedicated concessional financing window for tourism investments, reminiscent of the Tourism Finance Corporation’s earlier offerings.

The forum also spotlighted the significant potential of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism. Expansion plans for the Bomas of Kenya, alongside calls for private sector-led development of facilities in key cities such as Mombasa and Kisumu, were discussed as key drivers for diversification of the sector’s offerings.