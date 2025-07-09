Shares

Network International (Network) has partnered with Odoo to deliver seamless and omnichannel payment experiences for SMEs in Africa.

The collaboration will see Network integrated as a payment service provider within the Odoo platform. This will create an all-in-one online payment acceptance solution for African businesses. This integration means that SMEs can accept payments via cards and mobile money, directly within the Odoo ecosystem.

Judy Waruiru, Regional Managing Director, Eastern Africa – Merchant Services at Network International, said, “Our integration with Odoo’s business tools is designed to simplify payment processes while delivering a seamless customer experience. Through this collaboration, businesses will benefit from secure transactions, advanced fraud protection, and real-time dashboards that offer valuable insights into payment activity. These capabilities not only enhance operational efficiency but also empower businesses to make faster, data-driven decisions with confidence.”

“This integration will ease the onboarding of thousands of our merchants across Africa and allow them to seamlessly accept payments as per their needs (mobile money),” said Patrick Lukusa, Managing Director of Odoo in Kenya. “It is a growth enabler to the benefit of our users.”

This partnership will enable Odoo’s e-commerce module to feature more payment options tailored to different African markets. It will expand Network’s footprint by tapping into Odoo’s customer base across the continent.