Shares

The 10th Propak East Africa Expo will conclude today with an emphasis on the need for accelerating the adoption of eco-packaging. This would be done through increased collaboration among stakeholders in the packaging, printing, processing, and plastics industries.

The expo, which hosted over 150 exhibitors from 35 countries, highlighted both the advancements and persistent challenges within East Africa’s packaging sector. Montgomery, the event organizer, observed the development of new eco-packaging products and stressed the necessity of bolstering partnerships within the region.

Angela Kinyua, Managing Director at Montgomery Group East Africa, underscored the importance of collaboration, stating, “We have had a well-attended Expo with over 5,500 visitors. From key insights, we feel that collaboration in the East African region and especially in Standards development and alignment is very important. For instance, if a manufacturer is developing a product in Tanzania, then has to come and change it for the Kenyan market, then that becomes a bit difficult for them, hence the need for standardized standards across the region. We are encouraging stakeholders to have more collaboration, more partnerships and more exchange of thoughts”. She added that emerging industry trends could be better leveraged through organizational collaboration.

During the second day of the Expo, themed Packaging as a Powerful Tool for Social Economic Development in East Africa, Koffi Essuman, Vice President of Education at the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), presented eco-packaging as a significant competitive advantage for businesses. He stated, “Businesses face a growing need to embrace sustainable packaging solutions due to regulatory requirements and a surge in demand of eco-friendly packaging. By adopting these practices, companies can enhance their brands image, ultimately driving business success”.

Panel discussions at the expo also advocated for the harmonization of collective regulations for packaging compliance, both regionally and globally. This harmonization would aid in managing waste from packaging-related issues as markets expand.

Propak East Africa 2025 was supported by The Ministry of Trade, Investments and Industry, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and several others. The 10th edition was attended by companies such as PiovanGroup, Nilpeter, Odoo, Reinfenhauser Blown Film, Skyland Masterbatch, The Packaging Group Group and Vertiv among others.