Shares

Vertiv, a digital infrastructure and continuity solutions company, has announced the winners of its annual Vertiv EMEA Channel Awards. The awards aim to recognize the outstanding contribution of its partners across seven categories.

The awards saw many new and existing Vertiv partners across the EMEA region tune in virtually for the Annual Channel Summit and Awards.

The day also featured panel discussions and a range of keynote sessions, with guest speakers from Dell Technologies, Canalys, CRN and Canva, discussing the latest industry trends set to define the channel in 2022 and beyond.

Below is the list of winners of the 2021 Vertiv EMEA Channel Awards

EMEA Outstanding Vertiv Project of the Year Award: TechExpress, Ghana EMEA Most Innovative Marketing Campaign of the Year Award: RRC, Russia EMEA Vertiv Brand Ambassador of the Year Award: Veljko Ostojić, Product Manager, Ingram Micro Serbia EMEA Rising Star Reseller Award: Netsite, Turkey EMEA Reseller of the Year Award: Ricca IT, Italy EMEA Rising Star Distributor Award: Hiperdist, Middle East and Africa EMEA Distributor of the Year Award: Ingram Micro, Germany

“It’s brilliant that we get a chance to recognise our amazing channel partners and the work taking place across the EMEA region. From outstanding projects to innovative marketing; brand ambassadorship to shining examples of reselling; the awards are an important moment of celebration”, said Karsten Winther, vice president sales for Vertiv in EMEA.

On his part, Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv President EMEA said, “Our channel partner programme has increased in strength since its inception and our partner base is continuously growing. I would like to warmly congratulate this year’s winners for their impressive work, and to thank all our channel partners for their ongoing collaboration in driving business growth.”