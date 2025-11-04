Shares

The 8th Edition of the Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival officially launched today at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

Bringing together over 300 exhibitors from across the country, the five-day event runs until Saturday, November 8, showcasing the nation’s creativity and economic resilience.

It is organized by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) in partnership with the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, the festival operates under the powerful theme: “Driving Kenya’s Manufacturing Competitiveness through Inclusive, Sustainable Industrialization, Economic Diversification and Trade Partnerships.” It is a central part of the wider Buy Kenya, Build Kenya campaign, designed to promote locally made goods and expand Kenya’s manufacturing footprint across the region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Industry, Dr. Juma Mukhwana, CBS, underscored Kenya’s critical role in shaping Africa’s industrial future.

“Kenya has long been a gateway to East and Central Africa,” Dr. Mukhwana stated. “The time when Africa concentrates on its problems is over; this is our moment to turn challenges into opportunities. We must leverage export opportunities, for when we export Kenyan-made goods, we tell the world that we are not just a market, we are producers, innovators, and exporters.”

He added that with Africa’s population projected to reach 4 billion, the continent’s growth is dependent on countries like Kenya strengthening their manufacturing base, diversifying exports, and investing in sustainable value chains.

Echoing this sentiment, KAM Chief Executive Mr. Tobias Alando highlighted how the festival has become an essential national platform.

“Since its inception eight years ago, the Changamka Festival has grown into the pulse of the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative, showcasing the diversity and quality of products made right here at home,” Mr. Alando noted. “What makes Changamka special is that it gives Kenyans a real chance to see what local industries can do, to meet the people behind the brands, and to appreciate the innovation that drives our manufacturing sector forward.”

Attendees at the KICC can explore a diverse array of sectors, including:

Textiles and Apparel

Food Processing

Construction Materials

Household Goods

Technology and Renewable Energy

The festival offers a unique chance for visitors to engage directly with local producers, discover new innovations, and experience the quality of 100% Made-in-Kenya products.

The Changamka movement has successfully expanded its reach beyond Nairobi, with previous editions held in Mombasa and Kisumu. The 5th Mombasa Edition, held in July 2025, particularly highlighted the coastal region’s growing role in industrial growth and trade connectivity.

Complementing the shopping festival is the 3rd Kenya Industrialization Conference, which begins on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, also at KICC. The conference will convene policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and development partners to deliberate on strategies that align with this year’s theme. Key discussions will focus on policy reforms, trade partnerships, and enhancing the competitiveness of Kenyan products regionally and globally.

The Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival 2025 is supported by key partners, including UK International Development (FCDO), TradeMark Africa (TMA), Afreximbank, Stanbic Bank, NCBA, and Network International.