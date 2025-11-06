Tusker Oktobafest, Kenya’s premier beer and culture festival, is set to deliver its spectacular climax, the highly anticipated Lake Edition, in Kisumu this Saturday, November 8th.
The Kisumu grand finale at Attela Beach Resort promises an ecstatic night with a star-studded entertainment lineup including Bensoul, Fathermoh, and Harry Craze. They will be joined by top DJs Gordo, Ves, Daffy, and Dimore. The event will be hosted by hype masters MC Gogo and Kisumu’s own Hype Amollo.
The festival’s momentum has reached an all-time high following the recent sold-out editions on Saturday, November 1st. The Mombasa festival, held at the iconic New Big Tree in Bamburi, featured a massive lineup including rap heavyweight Khaligraph Jones and Ndovu Kuu. Simultaneously, the celebration at Stingers Lounge in Nanyuki saw electric performances by artists like Njerae and Toxic Lyrikali.
Brigid Wambua, Senior Brand Manager Tusker, commented on the tour’s success: “The recent editions of Tusker Oktobafest in Mombasa and Nanyuki truly captured the vibrant spirit of each community, with overwhelming turnout solidifying our nationwide festival approach. We are now incredibly excited to bring this unparalleled experience to Kisumu for our grand finale.”
Tickets are available at the venue for Ksh. 1,000. The ticket is redeemable for either:
In addition to the main festivals, the Tusker Oktobafest celebration is supported by over 200 on-trade activations nationwide. Beer enthusiasts can also look forward to flash sales and exciting discounts on their favorite KBL beers (lagers, stouts, ciders, and malts) available on ke.thebar.com and through select e-commerce partners.
Now in its 6th year, Tusker Oktobafest allows attendees to enjoy over 10 beer varieties from Kenya’s leading brands. They include Tusker Lager, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, Tusker Cider, Guinness, Balozi, Manyatta, WhiteCap, WhiteCap Crisp, and Pilsner.
