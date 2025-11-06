Shares

Tusker Oktobafest, Kenya’s premier beer and culture festival, is set to deliver its spectacular climax, the highly anticipated Lake Edition, in Kisumu this Saturday, November 8th.

The Kisumu grand finale at Attela Beach Resort promises an ecstatic night with a star-studded entertainment lineup including Bensoul, Fathermoh, and Harry Craze. They will be joined by top DJs Gordo, Ves, Daffy, and Dimore. The event will be hosted by hype masters MC Gogo and Kisumu’s own Hype Amollo.

The festival’s momentum has reached an all-time high following the recent sold-out editions on Saturday, November 1st. The Mombasa festival, held at the iconic New Big Tree in Bamburi, featured a massive lineup including rap heavyweight Khaligraph Jones and Ndovu Kuu. Simultaneously, the celebration at Stingers Lounge in Nanyuki saw electric performances by artists like Njerae and Toxic Lyrikali.

Brigid Wambua, Senior Brand Manager Tusker, commented on the tour’s success: “The recent editions of Tusker Oktobafest in Mombasa and Nanyuki truly captured the vibrant spirit of each community, with overwhelming turnout solidifying our nationwide festival approach. We are now incredibly excited to bring this unparalleled experience to Kisumu for our grand finale.”