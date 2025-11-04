Shares

Get ready for a spectacular weekend as the highly anticipated Lagos Incoming Tour makes its triumphant return to the Nairobi Polo Club. This international tournament is a premier feature on Kenya’s social calendar, attracting the most elite in polo lifestyle and personalities.

The two-day event promises pomp, color, and high-octane action. Kenya’s top polo talent will face off against visiting teams from the Lagos Polo Club in a heart-stopping display of sportsmanship, precision, and elegance.

Adding flair off the pitch, Tusker Malt, a key sponsor, will host a special craft room experience. Guests are invited to indulge in an array of malt beers alongside ambient music and live demonstrations from celebrated Kenyan creatives Ted Josiah (Joka Jok) and Sue Mueni (Sued Watches).

“Tusker Malt is more than just a beer; it is an experience designed to celebrate craftmanship and culture,” said Rediet Yigezu, Senior Brand Manager Premium Beer. “We are excited to once again create a memorable experience in partnership with the Nairobi Club. Our presence speaks to our devotion to create spaces where elegance, sport, and social connection come to life.”

In line with their tradition of championing creativity, Tusker Malt is bridging craft, culture, and sport. The exclusive collaboration with Sue Mueni and Ted Josiah will offer guests insights into their individual journeys in craftsmanship, creativity, and community, elevating the polo experience beyond the pitch.

As the Lagos players touch down in Nairobi this Thursday, all eyes are on the Nairobi Polo Club for a weekend of competitive games.

Tusker Malt welcomes fans, artists, and sportsmen to a weekend where art, culture, and sportsmanship converge in an atmosphere of fun and elegance.