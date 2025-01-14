Shares

Tusker Malt has clinched the runners-up position at the 2025 Davis Cup to kick off the Nairobi Polo Club flurry of January tournaments.

The team, comprised of Omwakwe Arungah, playing off a 1.5 handicap, Phylippa Gulden, playing off a handicap of 0.5, Oscar du Toit and Alice Owambo, playing off handicaps of -0.5 and -2 respectively, lost 6-3f to the Veuve Cliquot Team in the finals.

Polo enthusiasts and casual spectators alike were treated to a vibrant social experience off the field of play courtesy of the Kenya Breweries Limited duo of brands, Tusker Malt Lager and Tanqueray. The two brands served entertainment, with music, food and refreshing drinks.

Next weekend will be the Maria Bencivenga Memorial Trophy, which will feature ladies from Ghana and Nigeria against our very own at the Nairobi Polo Club. Tickets will be available on HustleSasa.