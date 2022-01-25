Shares

The January series of the Polo competition will continue this week at the Nairobi Polo Club with the seventh Soldier’s Salute tournament sponsored by Tusker Malt Lager. The tournament will feature 7 teams, 5 main sides and 2 subsidiaries, and will be convened by Major (Rtd.) Jamie Hayward of the British Army.

The main teams in the mix this weekend are the following.

Team Ultimate: Playing off handicap 1.5 consisting of Mbu Ngugi (2.5), Tash Tisminieszky (0.5), Fredd Kambo (0) and Miranda Romjin (-1.5). Team Samurai: Playing off handicap 1.5, featuring father-daughter duo of Raphael and Hiromi Nzomo, playing off handicap 2.5 and 0 respectively, and Louis Roumeguere and Eva Kamau, handicap 0.5 and -0.5 respectively. Team Tusker Malt: Off handicap 2, and consisting of Vishal Somaia (2), Jamie Hayward (0.5) Rowena Stichbury (0), Magda Jurkowiecka (-0.5). Team 24:7: With Philip Arungah (2) lead out Justin Camm (1), Silke Hampson (-0.5) and Simon Muchene (-0.5). Team Radio Africa: With Johnson Asenga (1.5), Phyllipa Gulden (0.5), Izzy Stichbury (0.5) and Mina Stiernblad (-0.5). Radio Africa will be playing off a team handicap of 2.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Sarah Kiritu, KBL Shopper Manager in the premium beers segment said, “As the strategic partner of the Nairobi Polo Club, Tusker Malt is honoured to support all the polo events we have had this January. This is an opportunity to connect with consumers and sports fans against a new backdrop. We are also excited with the turnout we have seen thus far, and look forward to seeing even more fan attendance.”

KBL continues to place emphasis on the need to operate all its various activities throughout the month and onwards in adherence to COVID-19 protocols and Ministry of Health directives. All attendees are urged to respect the environment we are in and to adhere to the guidelines as stipulated by all participating venues and partners.