Isuzu East Africa Limited (Isuzu) and Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) have saved a combined Ksh. 26 million annually through energy initiatives.

The two companies received recognition from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for achieving a combined annual energy saving of Ksh. 26 million in compliance with the Energy (Energy Management) Regulations, 2025.

The two companies are the first to comply with the Regulations, which were gazetted in February 2025 and are aimed at promoting energy efficiency. Isuzu saved 128,818 kWh, exceeding their audit projection, translating to Ksh.. 5.6 million in savings. On the other hand, the KBL Kisumu Plant realized savings of 657,584 kWh in electrical energy and 5,497 GJ in thermal energy, amounting to Ksh. 20.6 million in annual savings.

In commending the two firms, EPRA Director General, Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, said “We are proud of these two companies for demonstrating commitment towards sustainable industrial practices. The accomplishments are a step in the right direction and will translate to reduced costs of doing business and lower emissions .”

The success in energy efficiency for the two firms was borne out of energy audits, energy management implementation plans, energy policies, appointment of energy managers and energy management committees that oversaw the implementation of energy management practices as well as maintenance of energy consumption and production records.

The Regulations are a framework for promoting energy efficiency across the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. Any facility consuming more than 180,000 kWh of thermal and electrical energy annually is required to conduct a comprehensive energy audit every four years. Firms must engage qualified energy managers who work with in-house energy management committees responsible for implementing and overseeing energy management programmes within the company to ensure sustained efforts towards efficiency.