Tanqueray has announced that it has renewed its support of the Nairobi Polo Club’s competition as the experience partner. Nairobi Polo club will be hosting the 10 Goal International Tournament between the 6th and 8th of September. This will be followed by the 6 Goal International that will take place between the 13th and 15th of the September. The two weekends will feature a competition line-up that will showcase the skill and athleticism in the sport.

The tournaments at the Nairobi Polo club are a highlight of the season’s calendar, providing an opportunity to celebrate style, elegance and the vibrant social scene that surrounds the sport. The game of polo provides an immersive experience that allows one to enjoy the best of Kenyan culture and fashion. By returning to the platform, Tanqueray has committed to ensure that the experience is nothing short of spectacular.

The previous polo season concluded with Tanqueray collaborating with local fashion designers such as Afrostreet Kollections and NCNairobi to showcase high fashion at the Soldiers’ Salute and Chairman’s Cup tournaments. The upcoming tournaments promise to be bolder and better with experiences that will elevate polo to new heights.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Nairobi Polo Club as the sport embodies the very essence of magnificence that we strive for. This partnership provides us with a platform to connect with both our loyal consumers and new audiences, as we showcase our brand values in a dynamic atmosphere. Polo offers our consumers an ideal setting to enjoy an exhilarating afternoon accompanied by our diverse range,” said Scaver Saitaga, Brand Manager at Tanqueray.