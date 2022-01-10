Shares

Team Tusker Malt was the winner of the recently held Davis Cup Polo tournament held at the Nairobi Polo Club grounds. The team was playing off handicap 2.5 and consisted of Natasha Tisminieszky, Simon Muchene and father-daughter duo Raphael and Hiromi Nzomo.

The Most Valuable Player award of the tournament went to Team Tusker Malt stalwart Hiromi Nzomo, who was as gracious in victory as she was in play. Speaking on the recognition, Nzomo explained that her team’s win was no individual fete, and that it came down to the team as a unit, with everyone backing each other up to secure a win at the Davis Cup finals.

Playing off handicap 0 and Team Tusker Malt’s backbone, Nzomo added that it was a special privilege to play alongside her father, Nairobi Polo Club Chairman Raphael Nzomo. “The team worked together perfectly, the grounds were in great condition, the sponsors came through strongly and the organisation was a well-oiled machine. Overall, I would call it a successful Davis Cup,” she said.

On the sponsors side, Sarah Kiritu, Shopper Manager in EABL’s premium beers category commented, “Tusker Malt is the foremost premium beer brand in Kenya. The brand dovetails well with its strategic partner, the Nairobi Polo Club, which is the most prestigious club in the East African region. Through its desire to push the envelope and create unique experiences for their customers, we have partnered with the Nairobi Polo Club to add something extra to the exciting polo action all through January, courtesy of Tusker Malt.”

The polo play-offs will continue throughout the remaining weekends of January. The next tournament will be the Maria Bencivenga Memorial tournament, taking place on the weekend of January 15th, at the Nairobi Polo Club grounds, sponsored by Tusker Malt Lager.