Shares

Tusker Malt Lager has continued to make strides in combining premium beer and top-quality social experiences with the sport of polo.

The Ladies’ International Polo Tournament, which took place from 21st to 23rd July 2023 at the prestigious Nairobi Club, was the latest to receive the Tusker Malt treatment. The beer brand brought an extra touch of sophistication and craftsmanship to the tournament, delighting guests with its unique ‘Flavour Town’ section.

The highlight of ‘Flavour Town’ was the mesmerising Tusker Malt Craft Room. Here renowned Cicerone Felix Odhiambo took audiences on an extraordinary journey through the meticulous process of creating the finest lager, Tusker Malt.

From gathering the choicest ingredients to the delicate art of bottling, guests were treated to an immersive experience that truly celebrated the art of brewing. The Craft Room provided an excellent opportunity for polo enthusiasts and socialites to discover the passion and precision behind every bottle of Tusker Malt.

Rediet Yigezu, Senior Brand Manager for Tusker Malt, expressed her delight at being part of the prestigious polo tournament. She stated, “We want to use the polo social experience to supplement the action on the field of play by showcasing the deliberate craftsmanship of Tusker Malt Lager. Our ‘Flavour Room,’ with its captivating Craft Room, provided an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the art of brewing with our esteemed guests.”

As a brand that prides itself on excellence and a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship, Tusker Malt’s presence at the Ladies’ International Polo Tournament was the perfect embodiment of its ethos. The Craft Room experience underscored the brand’s dedication to delivering the finest quality lager, making it a top choice among beer connoisseurs in Kenya and across the region.