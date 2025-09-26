Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has officially launched the sixth edition of its annual beer festival, Tusker Oktobafest. This year promises an expanded, nationwide celebration of Kenyan beer and culture, adopting a “deconstructed” approach to bring the festivities closer to consumers across the country.
The launch event, held on Thursday, September 25th at the Tusker Brew House, gathered media, influencers, and performers for an industry night that kicked off the month-long event.
This year’s strategy marks a shift to decentralized events, aiming to deepen the festival’s social and economic impact. The celebration starts in Nairobi with a nostalgic “Kulture” experience on October 4th at the Carnivore Grounds, featuring a throwback to 2000s Kenyan music.
Mark Mugisha, Marketing Manager, outlined the brand’s vision: “In the six years of providing a platform to celebrate Kenyan beer and culture, we have built a phenomenal property with Oktobafest. Our commitment to celebrating how we do beer and culture remains unwavering. This year, we are taking the festival to our consumers, allowing us to truly meet them where they are.”
The new format is also a strategic business move. Edward Kimathi, Ag. KBL Commercial Director, highlighted the benefits: “This year’s deconstructed approach is about creating richer, more authentic experiences that resonate with our consumers. It also allows us to open up our value chain to a wider network of local service providers and talent. As a proud Kenyan brand, KBL remains committed to growing and supporting the local economy.”
Tusker Oktobafest will feature a series of regional events designed to offer unique, localized experiences:
- Nairobi Edition: October 4th at Carnivore Grounds
- Rift Edition: October 11th at Tamasha, Eldoret
- Coast Edition: October 18th at New Big Tree, Bamburi
- Lake Edition: October 25th at Atella Beach Resort, Kisumu
- Mountain Edition: November 1st at The Stinger Lounge-Kinyuki, Nanyuki
In addition to the main festivals, KBL will support the celebration with over 200 on-trade activations nationwide. Beer lovers can also look forward to flash sales and discounts on KBL beers, including lagers, stouts, ciders, and malts, available on ke.thebar.com and through select e-commerce partners.