Award-winning artist Njerae has kicked off the final quarter of her stellar year with the release of the music video for her jam”Colors,”. The song features the soulful, Grammy-winning, Bensoul.

The release follows closely on the heels of Njerae’s surprise sophomore EP under Universal Music Group (UMG), with “Colors” serving as the lead single.

The video, a performative and vibrant showcase of the artists’ chemistry, was directed by renowned Kenyan visual artist Black Jurist and his team at Just District. Far from just a performance, the visuals act as a stylish homage to Nairobi’s burgeoning circular fashion economy. Local brands, including Makasi and WhoIsCloset, are featured prominently.

Njerae explained the deep, relatable emotion driving the track: “’Colors’ is really about connection — the way two people can exist in completely different worlds but still meet in the middle through feeling. It’s warm, a bit flirty, and layered , just like love itself. Ben and I wanted to capture that push and pull between softness and intensity, the kind that feels alive but grounded. The energy is soulful and bright , it sounds like sunshine after rain.”

The collaboration was a seamless creative process. Njerae notes, “The song came together so naturally. Ben and I had been wanting to create something that felt timeless yet fresh… It was one of those sessions where everything aligned, the melodies, the chemistry, the message.”

The track, which blends R&B and Afro-Pop, was produced by Kobby Worldwide.

The “Colors” video arrives as both artists cap off an incredible 2025. Bensoul has enjoyed the massive success of his hit “Kautamu Flani,” alongside a nomination at The South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Meanwhile, Njerae has seen her career trajectory soar. Highlights from Njerae’s year include:

Accumulating over 3.7 million streams on her latest EP, ‘Four Letter Word’ .

. Joining Kenyan heavyweight Bien on his nationwide ‘Alusa Continua Tour’.

Playing her first overseas show during the Blankets & Wine UK Edition in Bradford, England.

Receiving major recognition as a Spotify EQUAL Ambassador, a member of the Apple Music Africa Rising Class of 2025, and a selection for the YouTube Foundry Rising Class of 2025.

Njerae is an award-winning Kenyan singer, songwriter, and producer. Her music blends Afro-Indie with elements of R&B and Soul. Her debut album, ‘Unintentional’, has surpassed 10 million streams, with the hit single “Aki Sioni” achieving over 6 million streams. Having signed with UMG East Africa in 2024, Njerae continues to be one of East Africa’s most streamed female artists, consistently topping charts with her releases.