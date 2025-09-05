Kenyan-born, American-based rapper and producer KayCyy has announced his new single, “Far Away”. It is a collaboration with talented Kenyan artist and producer Njerae.
KayCyy, a Grammy Award-winning artist, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. “Njerae and I linked up this year and I love her growth as an artist. We wanted to share a song that speaks to Kenya, where we both come from, but that carries a global appeal essentially,” he said.
Njerae, who has quickly risen in Kenya’s music scene, praised KayCyy’s talent and his high-level work with artists like Kanye West and Justin Bieber. “To see someone from Kenya who is at the highest level is really inspiring. I wanted to create something that felt true to me, and I really put my soul on the record,” she said.
“Far Away” comes on the heels of an industrious year for KayCyy. He recently released his June LP, BEFORE I WAS BORN, and collaborated with his mentor A$AP Rocky on the track “pray4dagang.”
A snippet of “Far Away” shared on social media has already generated over 1 million impressions and received support from artists like A$AP Rocky and Bien.
KayCyy has earned significant recognition in the music industry, most notably for his contributions to Kanye West’s Grammy-nominated album, Donda. He was a credited vocalist and writer on the album and won a Grammy Award for his work on the song “Hurricane,” which won for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2022.
Beyond his work with Kanye, KayCyy has been featured on tracks with other major artists, including Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and Joey Bada$$. He has also collaborated with French electronic artist Gesaffelstein on the EPs TW20 50 and TW2052.
