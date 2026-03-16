Shares

Acclaimed Kenyan-born singer, songwriter, and producer Njerae has officially released the music video for her latest single, “Ingia Ndani.”

Translating to come inside, “Ingia Ndani” serves as an open invitation to vulnerability. Produced by the prolific Hendrick Sam, famed for his work with Sauti Sol’s Bien and Bensoul, the song captures the delicate push-and-pull of letting someone get close, both physically and emotionally.

In a statement regarding the release, Njerae noted that the song represents a pivotal moment in her artistry: “This song is an invitation — to let someone see you fully, without walls. ‘Ingia Ndani’ feels like a new chapter for me, sonically and personally. It’s about the courage it takes to be seen.”

The official video, directed by Maghanga Collins, mirrors the song’s immersive production. Through striking lighting and intentional framing, the visuals explore the tension and tenderness inherent in true connection.

Njerae, born Njeri Mwengi, has rapidly ascended to become one of East Africa’s most compelling contemporary voices. Often referred to by fans as Kenya’s Lover Girl,”her music is a distinct blend of Afro-Indie, R&B, and soul.

Her journey into music was born from a place of healing. After surviving a traumatic matatu bombing in Nairobi as a teenager, she turned to poetry and songwriting as therapy. This depth is evident in her academic background; a graduate of Sauti Academy, she also holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Nairobi—a discipline that frequently informs her handbook-style storytelling.

Since her debut, Njerae’s impact on the digital charts has been undeniable:

14.5 Million+: Total streams for her debut album, Unintentional .

. 7.5 Million+: Streams for the standout single “Aki Sioni,” which became a continental anthem for heartbreak.

Major Milestone: In 2024, she signed a major-label deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) East Africa .

Named a Spotify EQUAL Africa Ambassador and selected for Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of 2025, Njerae continues to bridge the gap between alternative indie sounds and mainstream success.

The music video for Ingia Ndani is now available on all major platforms and is also available below.