Multidisciplinary Kenyan singer-songwriter and producer Njerae has unexpectedly dropped Four Letter Word (Deluxe), an EP expanding on her latest project with four vibrant new tracks.

Embracing new sounds and a broader artistic scope, Njerae taps international talent to showcase the diverse shades of her music, from soulful pop to Afro-House.

The four new additions significantly expand Njerae’s sonic palette:

Track Title Featured Artist Genre/Sound Notes Gone ft. Preston Pablo Pop/Soul Large-sounding cut featuring Canadian pop crooner Preston Pablo. Colors ft. Bensoul Afro-Pop An Afro-Pop infused track with Kenyan hit-maker Bensoul, showcasing Njerae’s fun side. Decide (Remix) ft. Hokima Afro-House/Electronic A dance-laden remix by American producer Hokima, adding energy and emotion. Fight For You (Remix) ft. Kobby Worldwide Afro-House/Electronic Continues the Electronic/dance playfield.

Njerae describes the deluxe EP as a moment of artistic expansion and reflection.

“The deluxe feels like a fuller breath, it’s me expanding the world I built with the original project. It’s more confident, more intimate, and more playful,” said Njerae. “I wanted to show the different shades of love, not just the romantic kind, but the self-love, the surrender, the growth. The songs move through softness and strength, like a conversation between who I was when I started the project and who I’ve become now.”

The new tracks highlight this versatility: “Colors” captures her more outgoing side, “Gone” reflects her soulful edge, and the remixes embody her bold conviction to dabble in the dance-laden field of Electronic Music.

Njerae concluded, “More than anything, I wanted listeners to feel seen. To find a piece of themselves in the music, whether it’s in the vulnerability, the groove, or the healing.”

The release follows a period of notable success for the artist, including joining Kenyan heavyweight Bien on his ‘Alusa Continua Tour’ and playing her first international show at the Blankets & Wine UK Edition. Her Four Letter Word EP has already crossed 3.7 million streams cumulatively.

The project features grounded production from Kobby Worldwide (who also produced “Beg For It”) on three tracks, with Hokima debuting his work with Njerae on the “Decide (Remix).”

Njerae is an award-winning Kenyan singer, songwriter, and producer whose music blends Afro-Indie with R&B and Soul. Her debut album, Unintentional, has grossed over 10 million streams, featuring the hit “Aki Sioni” which has over 6 million streams. Njerae signed her first major recording deal with Universal Music East Africa (UMG) in 2024 and is one of the region’s most streamed female artists.