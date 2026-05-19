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Renowned music producer DTX has officially released his highly anticipated Arbantone single, One by One, bringing together an powerhouse lineup of Kenyan talent: Maandy, Ssaru, and Nviiri the Storyteller.

Built as a bold, fast-moving dialogue on love, denial, accusation, and proof, the track masterfully transforms modern relationship tension into a catchy, highly quotable exchange tailored for heavy replay and short-form video culture.

On the record, the artists engage in a layered back-and-forth, each bringing a distinct perspective and sharp lyricism to the table:

Nviiri the Storyteller opens the track on the defensive, smoothly insisting he is a one-woman man and confidently challenging anyone claiming otherwise to step forward.

Ssaru wastes no time pushing back, playfully calling him out as a sweet-talking storyteller who isn’t fooling anyone.

Maandy enters the fray to seal the deal, stepping in with ultimate confidence and the receipts to back up her claims.

The resulting narrative creates a dynamic, theatrical energy where listeners are left to decide who is telling the truth. The song turns everyday relationship drama into a clever, relatable dialogue that feels like a group chat come to life.

Behind the boards, DTX blends signature, high-energy Arbantone rhythms with a powerful, infectious hook that anchors the entire track.

One by One is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Listen to the new song below: