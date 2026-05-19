Renowned music producer DTX has officially released his highly anticipated Arbantone single, One by One, bringing together an powerhouse lineup of Kenyan talent: Maandy, Ssaru, and Nviiri the Storyteller.
Built as a bold, fast-moving dialogue on love, denial, accusation, and proof, the track masterfully transforms modern relationship tension into a catchy, highly quotable exchange tailored for heavy replay and short-form video culture.
On the record, the artists engage in a layered back-and-forth, each bringing a distinct perspective and sharp lyricism to the table:
- Nviiri the Storyteller opens the track on the defensive, smoothly insisting he is a one-woman man and confidently challenging anyone claiming otherwise to step forward.
- Ssaru wastes no time pushing back, playfully calling him out as a sweet-talking storyteller who isn’t fooling anyone.
- Maandy enters the fray to seal the deal, stepping in with ultimate confidence and the receipts to back up her claims.
The resulting narrative creates a dynamic, theatrical energy where listeners are left to decide who is telling the truth. The song turns everyday relationship drama into a clever, relatable dialogue that feels like a group chat come to life.
Behind the boards, DTX blends signature, high-energy Arbantone rhythms with a powerful, infectious hook that anchors the entire track.
One by One is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Listen to the new song below: