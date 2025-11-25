Shares

The second edition of AfroLatin Tamasha is set to electrify Nairobi on Saturday, November 29th, at the REDROOM, Adlife Plaza, Kilimani.

The event, themed “Celebrating Rhythm, Culture and Connection,” is a cultural showcase that celebrates the powerful fusion of African and Latin American sounds. Leading the lineup for this year’s Tamasha are legendary Kenyan rapper Collo and acclaimed singer Nviiri the Storyteller.

Attendees will have the opportunity to catch Collo performing his latest track, ‘Rematch,’ alongside legacy hits like ‘Girl Like You’ and ‘Floss na Wewe.’ Nviiri the Storyteller is also scheduled to perform his chart-topping songs, including ‘Pombe Sigara.’

The live music experience will be enhanced by the acclaimed East African collective, Ritmo Connexion, a mélange of master artists who specialize in blending Afro-Latin beats. The band features talents such as Mike Jozee, Sanchez Salvador, Niyo Boi, Shirleen Ishenyi, Keisha Harris, and Moses Karanja.

The event will also feature the energy of the Malindi dance troupe, Kikwetu dancers, and boast acts from eight different countries, underscoring its Pan-African mission. Participating countries include Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, South Africa, Ghana, France, Tunisia, and Kenya.

AfroLatin Tamasha will blend live music with social dance, showcasing a diverse range of styles including: Salsa, Kizomba, Bachata, Semba, Afrobeats, Cha Cha Cha, Merengue, Kizomba, and Kompa.

Supporting the on-stage talent and ensuring the dance floor remains vibrant are top Nairobi DJs: Jam Mixmaster Dan the DJ, DJ D’Cure, and DJ BRANN.

The event kicks off at 5:00 PM, with main performances set to begin at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase online here: afrolatintamashavibes.hustlesasa.shop.