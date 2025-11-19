Shares

Kenya’s vibrant Afro-Latin dance community is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of AfroLatin Tamasha 2.0, themed Celebrating Rhythm, Culture & Connection. It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the REDROOM, Adlife Plaza, Kilimani.

The event is poised to be a celebration, captivating audiences with the powerful fusion of African and Latin American rhythms. AfroLatin Tamasha 2.0 will bring together dancers, music aficionados, and cultural enthusiasts from eight countries. They include Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, South Africa, Ghana, France, Tunisia, and Kenya.

The spotlight will be on a rich musical tapestry that features Salsa, Kizomba, Bachata, Semba, and Afrobeats.

The sensational live set will be delivered by Ritmo Connexion, a band composed of East African musicians who are masters at blending various Afro-Latin beats. Key performers, including Mike Jozee, Sanchez Salvador, and Shirleen Ishenyi. Complementing the live music will DJs, as Jam Mixmaster Dan the DJ, DJ D’Cure, and DJ BRANN.

Robert Munene, Founder of AfroLatin Tamasha, emphasized the broader mission behind the event: “AfroLatin Tamasha 2.0 is an essential step towards our larger vision: connecting artists across East and Southern Africa, promoting wellness through dance, and turning rhythm into livelihood. We’ve curated an evening that promises even more excitement and showcases the vibrant fusion of African and Latin cultures through music and dance, reinforcing Nairobi as a regional hub for this movement.”

Munene added, “This event is about creating regular opportunities for our community to connect, celebrate, and experience the richness of Afro-Latin culture. We invite everyone, from seasoned dancers to those simply curious, to join us for a night of unforgettable music and dance.”

The event kicks off at 5:00 PM, with performances set to begin at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase here afrolatintamashavibes.hustlesasa.shop.