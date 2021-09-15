Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled a new branch at the Thika Road Mall as it steps up a campaign to take its products and services closer to consumers.

The new shop is the latest outlet in LG’s strategy to increase its market footprint in the East African region with new stores in strategic locations that have high sales potential.

This brings to four the number of Brandshops the company has so far opened in partnership with its distributor Opalnet. The others are located in Nairobi at Kenrail Towers and at Adlife Plaza respectively and one in Mombasa along links Road Nyali.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyuong Kim commented, “Our goal is to bring innovative LG technology to the tech-savvy, environmentally-conscious consumer seeking electronic products to match their lifestyle. Consumer trends point to steady growth in purchase of premium products like refrigerators, TVs and washing machines incorporating the latest energy-saving technologies.”

In July, LG announced plans to open new shops in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Sudan. It also said it will refurbish 20 shops to enhance the customer experience and support its quest to increase sales of its premium category of products.

“It has become evident during the pandemic that technology is even more important in people’s lives, driven by innovations that support efficiency and healthy living. We are fulfilling our commitment to customers by expanding to meet their needs in different locations, and deliver great service and smart technology to their doorsteps,” explained Kim.

The new shop at TRM located along the Thika Superhighway is operated by Opalnet, LG’s main distributors, which also manages the other three Brandshops.

In addition, LG is currently executing a campaign dubbed Last Mile to support customer after-sale service through its chain of service centers located in key towns, in a bid to re-engage consumers in the East Africa region.