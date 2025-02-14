Shares

LG through Opalnet Limited, has launched an exclusive Valentine’s season campaign dubbed #SpreadLoveWithLG.

The campaign which will give customers special discounts and in-store promotions across a wide range of home appliances and entertainment electronics. It will run until February 17, offers special discounts on televisions, dishwashers, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars.

This initiative provides customers with the perfect opportunity to participate and win exclusive prizes with premium quality products at the best prices.

LG Electronics President for East Africa (EA), Donghun Lee, said, “Through this campaign, LG aims to make this year’s Valentine’s season more special by offering our customers exclusive discounts to upgrade their homes and celebrate their loved ones. We invite our customers to take advantage of these exclusive offers and join us in spreading love this season.”

Opalnet’s Managing Director, Rakesh Singh, added: “As LG’s official distributor, Opalnet is excited to share the #SpreadLoveWithLG campaign with our dear customers. This campaign is about offering our customers an opportunity to experience LG’s cutting-edge technology at special Valentine’s prices. We welcome all customers to our stores as we celebrate this season of love”.

With significant discounts across LG’s product range, customers will enjoy offers of up to 43% on the 55″ 4K SMART LED TV, which offers exceptional picture quality and immersive viewing experiences.

Additionally, discounts of up to 17% are available for InstaView refrigerators and up to 33% reductions on select microwaves for a complete, convenient and efficient kitchen upgrade.