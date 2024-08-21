Shares

The LG XBOOM speakers provide the perfect blend of powerful sound, functionality and portability to suit varied lifestyles. The speakers enable you to enjoy exhilarating audio performance and entertainment at home, during workout sessions, while you park and chill or even whilst on the go for that coveted road trip with your buddies.

Here are some of the reasons why you should get the speakers.

Exceptional Audio and Performance

The LG XBOOM speakers don’t just meet expectations when it comes to delivering high quality sound, they break the record with their advanced audio technology. Experience Meridian technology with LG XBOOM Go for an incredible 30W sound output, feel every beat, strong bass and great vibrations with the Dual Passive Radiators as you rock to your music of choice or relish a movie that you fancy.

Design and Portability

Enjoy convenience anytime, anywhere. With their aesthetic rubber finish, enhanced X-grip design, compact and lightweight build, the LG XBOOM Go speakers are simply neat and elegant. Besides their portable size, the speakers are packed with powerful and balanced audio as well as an impressive long lasting battery life. For instance, the LG XBOOM Go XG7 offers up to 24hours of playtime on a single charge, allowing you to relish uninterrupted music all day long.

Connectivity and Compatibility

The LG XBOOM Speakers are equipped with Bluetooth for fast and stable streaming as well as USB input connections. They also offer a Multi Bluetooth feature that allows you to stream music with up to three devices simultaneously and control playlists with no interruption along with the Bluetooth Surround Ready that allows you to create a wireless surround sound effortlessly to any compatible LG TV for an immersive audio experience. For enhanced control, the LG XBOOM App extends the functionality of your speaker through Voice Command compatibility to suitably fit your lifestyle.

Sound Boost Technology

This feature amplifies sound by increasing the speakers output power and widening the sound field to deliver more immersive audio. For an even more captivating sound experience, the LG XBOOM Series supports the Wireless Party Link by connecting multiple XBOOM speakers to amplify sound across large venues. Hence, feel free to crank up the volume with the LG XBOOM Series and enjoy music, whether you are partying outdoors or indoors. Moreover, revel in your movie adventures and favourite shows with the TV Sound Sync functionality for a more powerful sound that recreates a cinematic thrill.

Water Resistant

The LG XBOOM Go speakers are designed with a rugged rubberized exterior with reinforced corners and an improved IP67 rating ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. It matters less if you are hiking or relaxing at the beach, the LG XBOOM speakers can withstand adverse weather conditions like dust, liquid splashes and, believe it or not, submersion in water up to 1 meter deep.

Ultimate Party Speakers

It’s Party after Party with the LG XBOOM speakers. Equipped with Party Strobe to sync your smartphone to the beat and Multi Color Lighting, transform any space into a dancefloor with a visually stunning ambience and create endless memories with your friends and loved ones. Overall, delight yourself with perfect audio from every angle with the XBOOM 360° for an immersive sound experience.