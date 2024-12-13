Shares

LG Electronics East Africa has launched a month-long End-of-Year discounts bonanza that will see customers buy products at heavily discounted prices.

The campaign, which runs until January 2025, has reduced the prices of key household electronics and equipment, including television sets and home entertainment units, kitchen appliances and laundry equipment. The initiative aims to spread the festive cheer while reinforcing the company’s dedication to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction.

The discounts offer covers different products, from OLED TVs to twin-tub washing machines and microwave ovens, to refrigerators and speakers amongst tens of other categories.

This year, LG has unveiled several exciting products that customers will find exciting as they engage in their holiday shopping. These include OLED TV’s that are driven by cutting-edge AI-powered processors, and Cinecube projectors, which automatically adjust screen alignment and focus. XBoom Party speakers were also a major highlight of entertainment products that were launched in 2024.

Meanwhile, Neochef microwaves that use uninterrupted linear power supply to evenly cook, reheat or defrost food were introduced under kitchen appliances, as well as InstaView refrigerators, which allow users to view the contents by knocking twice.

In the laundry section, the WashTower was unveiled in Kenya and neighboring markets, where it is increasingly popular due to its space-saving capabilities and integrated technologies that allow users to connect with the machines through their mobile phones.

“This festive season, we have planned an unbeatable offer that allows everyone to purchase premium LG products at an affordable price. The discounts open the doorway for customers to experience innovation, elegance, and energy efficiency through the wide range of products, which are true upgrades to any household and are also perfect for gifting,” said LG’s Managing Director for East Africa, Dongwon Lee.

Customers can also expect discounts when they purchase air-cooling solutions, including split air conditioners and standalone units which have a powerful air speed and volume that can reach up to 20 meters.