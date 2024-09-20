Shares

LG Electronics and Opalnet have announced a month-long clearance sale at the LG-Opalnet Brandshop located at Kenrail Towers in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

The sale will run through to 30th of September, and features discounts on a wide range of LG products including home entertainment systems, kitchen appliances, washing machines, and dryers.

Customers can explore the full range of discounted products online at the Opalnet website, or visit their nearest LG-Opalnet Brandshop.

As the primary LG distribution partner in Kenya, Opalnet will offer customers significant savings on popular products during the sale. One of the products on sale is the LG 65” OLED A2 Series TV, which comes with AI Sound Pro, Magic Remote, and 4K Cinema HDR. The TV is now available at Ksh. 134,000 less.

The LG 635-litre InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, crafted from Noble Steel, is on sale for Ksh. 349,995, a savings of Ksh. 50,000. For home audio enthusiasts, the 1000W 5.1Ch LG DVD Home Theatre System, featuring four tallboy speakers, is now selling at a discounted price of Ksh. 46,995, Ksh. 16,000 less than its pre-discount price.

The LG QuadWash Dishwasher is now Ksh. 26,000 off, at Ksh. 128,995. This machine is equipped with Inverter Direct Drive and TrueSteam technologies. Meanwhile, the 7KG, LG Front Load Washer with Inverter DD Motor, Smart Diagnosis, and 6 Motion DD is available at 29% less, retailing at Ksh. 64,995 against its regular price of Ksh. 91,995.

The LG Net 519 litre side-by-side refrigerator, which runs on an inverter compressor and has a touch LED display is now selling at Ksh. 149,995, Ksh. 50,000 less than the original price.

Meanwhile, the LG 42L NeoChef Grill Microwave is now priced at Ksh. 26,995, saving buyers Ksh. 3,000. This microwave features technologies that allow for even defrosting, fast cooking, tasty grilling, and 99.99% anti-bacterial management.