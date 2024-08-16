Shares

Hotpoint Appliances, a distributor of LG electronics, won silver in the Best Home Appliances eCommerce Website category of the sixth Kenya e-Commerce Awards. The awards honor teams and individuals who are driving change in the e-commerce industry through innovation in software, digital campaigns, and website creativity and technology.

Hotpoint Appliances was recognized for its outstanding performance in creating and managing an effective and user-friendly eCommerce platform for home appliances. Hotpoint has been stocking LG Appliances since 1984, with its catalog comprising LG TVs and home entertainment units, home appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, and washing machines, amongst others.

The company is currently running a sale, offering discounts of up to 20% on a wide array of products. The 86-inch LG UHD TV, with WebOS and Magic Remote is currently being sold at Ksh. 349,940, down from Ksh. 439,995. Many other products are currently available on sale at heavily reduced prices.

Hotpoint’s Managing Director, Shailesh Kanani, expressed his delight at the award saying, “We are always looking for ways of ensuring that our customers are able to access products in simplified ways, and that is why we continually invest in scaling our e-Commerce capabilities. We are glad that our work is being recognized, and we hope to maintain our momentum in innovation, which greatly informs our business direction in modern times.”

Congratulating Hotpoint for the win, LG’s Managing Director, Dongwon Lee said, “Hotpoint is our oldest distribution partner in Kenya and we have maintained great business relationships for nearly four decades. Indeed, this partnership has contributed greatly to the transformation and growth of the electronics business environment. We join them in their celebration following this award.”