LG Electronics in partnership with Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI), has today officially launched the 2025 LG Ambassador Challenge. It aims to identify and fund impactful, community-driven projects.

Now in its 6th year, the competition will in 2025 focus on projects that align with the following three United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals: No Poverty (SDG 1), Quality Education (SDG 4), and Climate Action (SDG 13).

The application process will include a four-month review, where applicants will be required to submit detailed project plans and expense estimates, ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of the awarded funds by the winners.

Donghun Lee, the President of LG East Africa, said, “The LG Ambassador Challenge is a vital part of our efforts to support community-driven solutions that create meaningful, lasting change. We are eager to provide funding for innovative projects that can address the pressing challenges of poverty, education, and climate change in East Africa.”

KFHI, a non-profit organization focused on international relief and development, will play a crucial role in the selection and ongoing support of the winning projects. The winners will be announced in May and over the course of one year, KFHI will review their use of funds through regular check-ins, including site visits, video calls, and SMS communication with the project teams. This support will help guide the implementation and ensure that the projects achieve their intended impact.

Chun Jong Hu, the Director of KFHI, noted: “The goal of the initiative is to provide both funding and the hands-on support needed to ensure the success and sustainability of these projects. We believe that by empowering local communities, we can create lasting positive change.”

The LG Ambassador Challenge is an important component of LG Electronics East Africa’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Through this challenge, the company continues to invest in local solutions that contribute to the development of resilient communities. Since its inception, LG East Africa has awarded KSh11 million in prize winnings to recipients who have used the funds to create lasting, positive changes in their communities.

In 2024, the LG Ambassador Challenge awarded two impactful projects. The first, Intinyika Primary School in Kajiado County, used its winnings to install solar systems and purchase computers for the school. With 180 students across pre-primary to junior secondary school levels, the school was struggling with inadequate infrastructure, including a lack of electricity, water, and classroom equipment. The funding allowed the school to install solar power and provide much-needed computer systems, which have made a significant difference in the quality of education available to the students.

The second winning project, the Furaha Community Foundation in Nairobi’s Huruma Slums, used the prize funds to improve a physiotherapy centre that serves up to 30 disabled children. The Foundation, which has been supporting vulnerable children since 2005, had previously faced challenges in providing adequate care due to a lack of appropriate equipment. With the funding, they were able to purchase gym equipment essential for running physiotherapy programs. Additionally, the funds supported the provision of meals for the children and wages for physiotherapists and caregivers, helping to improve the overall quality of life for these children.

Such projects highlight the life-changing impact of the LG Ambassador Challenge and both LG’s and the KFHI’s commitment to supporting local initiatives that foster sustainable development and empower communities.