Shares

LG Electronics has launched state-of-the-art chillers, Air-to-Water Heat Pumps (AWHP) and heat pump water heaters.

The solutions were unveiled during a gala event in Nairobi focused exclusively on LG’s cutting-edge HVAC solutions and attended by over 200 professionals from the HVAC industry. The event, held in partnership with Opalnet Engineering Company, spotlighted LG’s latest product innovations.

The evening showcased LG’s commitment to providing advanced, energy-efficient HVAC solutions for large-scale commercial and industrial spaces. Key highlights included the launch of LG’s high-performance chilled water systems, which offer up to 5,000 tonnes of cooling and are designed to deliver reliable cooling for expansive buildings including factories, power plants, and industrial applications.

In addition to the chillers, LG introduced its innovative Air-to-Water Heat Pumps (AWHP) and Heat-Pump Water Heaters, which offer sustainable solutions for space heating and hot water production.

These systems are suited for both residential and commercial use, providing energy-efficient alternatives to traditional Electric water heating systems. The AWHPs integrate seamlessly into various settings, optimizing energy usage and reducing the environmental impact.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore how these new systems can be customized for a range of applications, for maximum benefits from their energy-saving features, ultra-responsive controls, and flexible design options.

“We are excited to launch our latest chillers and AWHP solutions here in Nairobi. These products reflect LG’s dedication to providing advanced, sustainable technologies that cater to the growing demands of both large-scale commercial and industrial projects as well as domestic heating and cooling applications,” said Barrack Onyango, LG East Africa’s HVAC Design Manager.

LG’s President for East Africa, Donghun Lee, shared his enthusiasm for the company’s continuous pursuit of technological innovation. He said: “We take immense pride in our ability to integrate the latest technological advancements into user-friendly, aesthetically pleasing designs that improve the quality of life for our users. Our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction drives us to continuously push the boundaries of what HVAC systems can achieve, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry.”

LG’s HVAC solutions have consistently outperformed competitors, earning the prestigious Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) Performance Award for seven consecutive years. This recognition continues to endorse the company’s ability to exceed industry standards, providing high-quality, performance-driven solutions for both residential and commercial needs.