LG Electronics and its local distributor, Opalnet Ltd, have hosted a seminar to empower Kenya’s commercial laundry sector. The sector has seen a 25% surge in demand over the last three years.
The event, held in Nairobi, brought together 60 industry players to share insights and strategies for building profitable and efficient laundry businesses.
The growth of the commercial laundry market is driven by several factors, including rapid urbanization, a rise in internet and electricity access, and the fast paced lifestyles of Kenya’s youthful population. The hospitality and medical industries have also contributed to this demand, creating significant opportunities for entrepreneurs.
Data shared at the seminar revealed the strong financial potential of the sector. A single laundromat with just eight machines can generate monthly revenues of between Ksh. 250,000 and Ksh. 400,000, with the initial investment often recouped within 12 to 18 months in a good location.
LG’s Home Solutions Product Director for East Africa, KH Jeong, noted that the company is committed to supporting these entrepreneurs. “Commercial laundry services are today an essential solution in urban Kenya,” he said. “Through this seminar, we equipped operators with knowledge and technology that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately deliver better service to customers.”
LG’s commercial washers and dryers are designed to be high-performance and energy-efficient, featuring advanced technologies like Inverter Direct Drive motors and smart diagnostics. These machines can reduce energy costs by up to 40% and have a lifespan of over 10 years, making them a popular choice for laundromats, hotels, hospitals, and schools.
Brian Kitui, the B2B Business CEO at Opalnet, reaffirmed his company’s role in providing after-sales support and tailored solutions for local entrepreneurs. “We recognize that commercial laundry solutions are becoming an important part of the Kenyan urban economy, and our role is to work closely with LG in delivering equipment and services that allow investors to maximize returns while maintaining world-class standards,” he said.
The seminar also provided case studies, covering topics from machine maintenance and energy management to digital payment solutions, all designed to help participants succeed in the market.