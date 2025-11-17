Shares

LG Electronics (LG) and Opalnet, today announced the three winners of the LG Wedding Season Challenge. The month-long campaign celebrated new beginnings, inviting couples and individuals to share their unique relationship stories and milestones, particularly around the decision to move in together.

The grand prize winners are Kivaya Josiah, Kenneth Kiprono Kibet, and Aune Annet. They will receive premium LG home appliances from their personalized wedding wish lists, including a 9kg Front Load Washing Machine, a 234L Refrigerator, and a 55-inch Smart TV.

The winning submissions stood out for brilliantly capturing the spirit of connection, reflecting how innovation and care enhance modern marriage, a theme central to the LG brand.

The competition served as a showcase for LG’s range of smart home appliances, which are specifically designed to make newly married life easier and more enjoyable:

The LG InstaView refrigerator allows couples to organize their kitchen while keeping ingredients fresh with its knock-on glass panel and energy-efficient cooling.

The LG AI DD washing machine offers intelligent fabric care and time-saving performance, maximizing quality time together.

The LG OLED TV provides a shared, immersive viewing experience with vivid picture quality.

To support couples starting their new journey, LG appliances and equipment were available during the campaign at discounts of up to 55%.

Speaking at the winners’ announcement, LG’s President for East Africa, Donghun Lee, described the challenge as part of the company’s broader mission to link technology with real human experiences.

“The initiative served as a reminder that LG products are not just about function but about creating spaces where couples can grow together and enjoy a more balanced lifestyle,” said Mr. Lee.

Opalnet’s Managing Director, Rakesh Singh, added that following the success of the competition, customers can expect more similar offers and giveaways lined up for the coming festive season.