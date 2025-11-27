Shares

LG Electronics East Africa (LG) brought a lively touch of excitement and appreciation to the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK).

The event featured a trivia session that saw two lucky members walk away with LG’s premium Large Capacity 42L Solo and Grill Microwave Ovens.

Presenting the high-tech prizes, Erick Onyango, LG Electronics East Africa’s Regional Cooking Product Manager, underscored the significance of the event.

“To celebrate our decade-long partnership with SJAK, we gifted winners some of our latest smart kitchen appliances. It’s our way of showing how LG is making connected living easier and more enjoyable. As more homes embrace smart technology, we’re committed to creating appliances that bring convenience, efficiency, and a touch of innovation to everyday life,” he said.

For more than a decade, LG and SJAK have jointly run the hugely successful Sports Personality of the Month Awards. This initiative has been crucial in celebrating Kenya’s most outstanding athletes, including global icons like Faith Kipyegon, Ferdinand Omanyala, Hellen Obiri, and Eliud Kipchoge. The awards are also vital for spotlighting dedicated athletes whose commitment and talent deserve recognition, such as Samson Opiyo Ojuka and Sarah Achieng.

Mr. Onyango also used the platform to highlight LG’s expanding commitment to smart home technology.

“At LG, we continue to innovate to make homes smarter and kitchens more efficient. We have expanded our portfolio with LG built-in appliances to complement our existing home appliance solutions, including Instaview fridges, WashTower machines, dishwashers, dryers and microwaves,” Onyango noted.

He concluded by inviting consumers to explore the full range: “Our built-in range adds modernity and luxury to kitchen spaces while offering a clean, minimalistic cooking experience. I invite consumers to explore our Instaview ovens, hobs, hoods, built-in dishwashers and microwaves available in LG Brandshops and leading retailers nationwide.”

SJAK President James Waindi announced a major milestone for the association: the admission of 22 new members, which raises the fully paid-up membership to nearly 250.

Waindi acknowledged that this growth is particularly significant given the current challenging media landscape, which has been marked by layoffs, pay cuts, and delayed salaries. He urged members to proactively embrace digital content creation and emerging platforms to stay competitive.

The AGM brought together over 80 attendees physically and hundreds more virtually.