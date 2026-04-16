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LG Electronics (LG) has rolled out its 2026 QNED evo Mini LED lineup, headlined by a record-breaking 115 inch flagship model.

The new range leverages LG’s latest AI processing to ensure that even at massive scales, picture quality remains razor-sharp and colors stay vibrant.

At the heart of the 2026 lineup is a dual-threat of display technologies: Dynamic QNED Color Pro and Precision Dimming Ultra. These features work in tandem to solve the traditional washout issues often seen on larger displays.

100% Color Volume: Certified by Intertek, the QNED evo screens deliver a wide color gamut that maintains rich, accurate tones even in high-brightness HDR scenes.

Precision Dimming Ultra: This technology orchestrates thousands of local dimming zones. By precisely controlling light, it reveals minute details in dark shadows while keeping highlights crisp, preventing the “blooming” effect often found in lesser LED screens.

Driving these visuals is the new Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 3. Drawing on LG’s 13-year legacy of OLED leadership, this chip is specifically tuned for ultra-large formats.

Key AI enhancements include:

AI Super Upscaling: Deep learning algorithms analyze on-screen objects to refine textures and edges, ensuring low-resolution content looks natural in 4K.

AI Picture Pro: This feature identifies faces and bodies to improve perceived depth.

AI Sound Pro: The processor transforms standard audio into a virtual 11.1.2 channel surround sound experience, creating a massive soundstage directly from the TV’s built-in speakers.

LG is positioning the 2026 QNED evo as the ultimate hub for live events and interactive entertainment.

The new Sports Portal serves as a centralized dashboard for scores, schedules, and standings. With Sports Alert, users receive real-time notifications for their favorite teams, while an on-screen AI Concierge card provides game-result predictions and live stats without interrupting the match.

The lineup pushes the boundaries of speed with a 165Hz native refresh rate, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. For those seeking maximum fluidity, the new Motion Booster can push the refresh rate to an staggering 330Hz on supported models, virtually eliminating motion blur in fast-paced shooters and racing games.

Running on the webOS 26 platform, the TVs offer a highly tailored experience. Through Voice ID, the system recognizes individual voices to load custom My Page profiles.

The 2026 lineup features multi-AI capabilities powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. This allows viewers to ask complex questions or search for content related to what they are watching in real-time. All user data is protected by LG Shield, a CES 2026 Innovation Award-winning encryption technology.

While the 115-inch QNED90 is the undisputed star, LG is offering a diverse range of sizes to fit various homes: