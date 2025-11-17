Shares

LG Electronics (LG), in collaboration with its official Kenyan distributor, Opalnet, has officially launched its highly anticipated 2025 Black Friday Sale. This campaign marks the start of the festive shopping season with a strong emphasis on customer value, technological innovation, and shopping convenience.

The sale runs from today until November 30th, 2025 and customers can enjoy discounts of up to 55% across a wide selection of LG products.

The promotion covers a broad portfolio of products, including:

Home entertainment systems

Kitchen appliances

Washing machines

Air conditioners

Donghun Lee, President of LG Electronics East Africa, highlighted the campaign’s focus on accessibility and experience: “This year’s Black Friday offers customers the chance to experience our most innovative products at exceptional prices, supported by a smooth and convenient shopping experience at our partner outlets.”

Rakesh Singh, Opalnet’s Managing Director, stressed the limited-time nature of the deals: “This Black Friday, we are keen to deliver unmatched quality at exclusive deals that are only available on Black Friday. We urge our customers to take advantage of the offers before they are gone to acquire their desired LG electronics and appliances.”

Customers can explore the full range of Black Friday offers at: