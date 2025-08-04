Shares

Safaricom, in partnership with LG, on Saturday showcased the potential of smart home technology at this year’s Rhythm & Brunch festival, held at Ngong Racecourse.

Rhythm & Brunch is Nairobi’s lifestyle and music experience, celebrated for its nostalgic R&B vibes, fashion-forward crowd and curated experiences. The festival featured performances from top acts like Dj Nijo, CNG Dj, Dj Pinye, Charisma and more.

Festival goers explored a fully connected smart home setup featuring devices such as LG TVs, refrigerators, lighting, soundbars, and gaming rigs, all controllable from a single smartphone. From adjusting mood lighting, sound, and air conditioning to switching TV channels, the setup illustrated how daily life becomes more seamless when powered by fast internet and smart technology.

Central to the experience was Safaricom’s 5G Wi-Fi router. Once retailing at Ksh 25,000, and later at Ksh 11,000, the router is now available for just Ksh. 2,999, supporting up to eight devices simultaneously.

“Connectivity shouldn’t be a luxury,” said a Safaricom representative. “We want more Kenyans to experience what it means to live in a smart, connected home.”

To further this goal, Safaricom has partnered with Quickmart to stock the router in all outlets nationwide, alongside Safaricom Shops and Masoko.com.