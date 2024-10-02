Shares

LG Electronics has announced the winners of its webOS TV platform hackathon. The award ceremony took place at the LG webOS Summit and was geared toward AI-based solutions and gaming services, and sought ideas to enhance the gaming category on the Smart TV.

Grand Prize Winner: The Quest of Sunflower by Couchplay

An epic adventure game based on an AI-generated story, featuring stunning graphics, immersive audio, and responsive game-play suitable for the whole family.

Second place: Signs of Magic by Lukas Klingsbo

Set in a magical world, this game follows the wizard Elowen as she battles invading creatures known as Astromentals. It integrates LG Magic Remote sensors to create an immersive experience that brings the action to life.

Third place: Thormdeil: Into the Unknown by TV Games

The first single-player RPG developed exclusively for a Smart TV platform, featuring seasonally AI-generated content. Players navigate dark dungeons, face survival challenges, and uncover hidden truths.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three winners of the hackathon, with the Grand Prize of Ksh. 12.9 million (USD 100,000) for first place, Ksh. 10.3 million (USD 80,000) for second place and Ksh. 6.4 million (USD 50,000) for third place.

Over three hundred entries were submitted from more than 50 countries with finalists given the opportunity to present their innovative ideas onstage to a panel of LG executives and over 300 market-leading companies. The top three winners received a meaningful opportunity to engage with the LG team to develop their ideas and resources for business implementation on webOS.

Developers from around the world applied for the opportunity to present their ideas for apps and services to be used on webOS-based LG Smart TVs. This is with the goal of diversifying and improving the gaming experience on the LG TVs powered by webOS.

The winners will continue to work with the LG team to prepare the family-friendly gaming solutions for LG TVs by June 2025.

In his remarks at the award ceremony, LG Electronics Managing Director for East Africa (EA), Dongwon Lee said, “The amount of participation and entries we received this year show the rising global interest in AI and gaming technologies. We’re no longer simply watching television but – are transforming it into a dynamic, interactive hub for entertainment. The contributions from the developer ecosystem are vital in improving the lives of millions of consumers in their homes, and LG plans to hold this event annually to foster the growth of the webOS app developer ecosystem.”