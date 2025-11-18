The much-anticipated Blankets & Wine Kenyan Summer 2025 edition is scheduled for December 21st. The festival will be feature perfomances by Scorpion Kings, Marioo, MiCasa, Donae’o, Matata, and Iyanii.
However, the spotlight on this impressive musical showcase is overshadowed by the fallout from the festival’s chaotic September 2025 event.
The widespread consumer backlash led the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to formally summon Blankets & Wine organizer, Muthoni Ndonga, and her parent company, GoodTimes Africa, over consumer complaints and allegations of failing to deliver advertised “premium standards.” The regulator’s action demands systemic change and seeks to investigate potential unfair trade practices.
In response, GoodTimes Africa has framed the December event as a critical rehabilitation effort, promising a major overhaul of its systems. The organisers have detailed specific operational enhancements designed to redeem the brand’s 16-year legacy and ensure consumer safety and satisfaction, including:
- Implementing an on-site distribution model for water and soft drinks.
- Strengthening payment systems and providing expanded cash availability to end crippling service delays.
- Promising upgraded sound coverage across both the live and electronic stages.
- Introducing an improved VIP layout and structure to deliver the exclusive experience promised to premium ticket holders.
The star power continues with an array of supporting acts, each adding fresh depth to Kenyan music. They include Okello Max, Bridgit Blue, Elsy Wameyo, Ssaru, and Shad Mziki. The Onja Onja Stage will push the celebration late into the night with electronic acts such as Foozak, Tina Ardor, Ms. Mika, Darkfruit, Shishi, and a finale from Aly Fresh, Mura, and Big Nyagz.
You can buy tickets HERE.