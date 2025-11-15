Shares

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has formally summoned Muthoni Ndonga, popularly known as Muthoni DQ, the founder and organiser of the Blankets & Wine Festival, and her parent company, GoodTimes Africa, to appear before the authority. This regulatory action follows an escalating consumer backlash over the festival’s chaotic September 28th edition.

The summons intensifies an investigation prompted by a formal complaint lodged by Nairobi-based lawyer Francis Wanjiku, who is seeking full refunds for all affected attendees.

The complaint accuses Blankets & Wine of failing to deliver the advertised “premium standards” to paying ticket holders, citing unfair trade practices under Section 9 of the Competition Act. Should the CAK find the festival guilty of consumer protection or competition violations, the organizers could face a hefty penalty of up to 10% of their gross turnover from the previous year.

Today, I have filed a formal complaint regarding the Blankets and Wine event held on 28th September 2025 at Kasarani – Laureate Grounds. I have requested Competition Authority of Kenya to conduct an investigation under Section 9 of the Competition Act (Cap. 504) due to unfair… — Francis Wanjiku (@TheNjoroge) October 7, 2025

The controversy centers on the September edition, which was widely described by attendees as “shambolic” and “chaotic.” The major operational failures included:

Logistical Failures: Hours-long waits for drinks, a dysfunctional pre-ordering system, severe crowding, and a troubling lack of drinking water, raising safety concerns among revellers.

Technical Issues: Recurring “terrible” sound quality and technical stage failures that marred the performances.

Premium Failure: A poorly configured VIP layout that did not deliver the exclusive experience promised to those who paid up to Ksh. 12,000 for tickets.

With the December 21st Kenyan Summer 2025 edition fast approaching, the festival, which recently marked its 17th anniversary, is facing its most critical test of public trust. Producers, GoodTimes Africa, have publicly acknowledged the shortcomings and announced a comprehensive plan for systemic change, framing the upcoming event at Laureate Gardens, Kasarani, as a rehabilitation effort.

I dont understand why Blankets and Wine would try to gaslight people like me who have raised legitimate concerns about their September event. I am hoping Competition Authority of Kenya will order for refunds of our tickets. pic.twitter.com/hPPCDyeWAA — Francis Wanjiku (@TheNjoroge) October 31, 2025

In a press statement detailing operational enhancements, the organisers outlined specific measures designed to directly address the September failures:

Payment and Service: Strengthening mobile-money/card systems and providing expanded cash availability at all bars to eliminate the crippling service delays caused by network strain. Hydration & Logistics: Implementing an on-site distribution model specifically for water and soft drinks, a direct response to the dangerous lack of hydration at the last event. Technical Quality: Promising upgraded sound coverage across both the live and electronic stages to resolve the persistent complaints about audio quality. VIP Experience: Introducing an improved VIP layout and structure, supported by an experienced hospitality manager.

The upcoming December edition is now viewed by many as a high-stakes test of the brand’s competency as a service provider, with both consumers and the regulatory authority watching closely to see if the promised infrastructure improvements translate into a genuine and lasting change in consumer safety and experience standards.