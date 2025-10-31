Shares

Following the widespread backlash and logistical failures that marred its September 2025 edition, Blankets & Wine, Kenya’s long-running music festival, is facing its most critical moment yet as it prepares for the Kenyan Summer 2025 event scheduled for December 21 at Laureate Gardens, Kasarani.

The festival’s producer, GoodTimes Africa, has been swift to address the fallout from the September concert, an event attendees described as “chaotic” due to severe overcrowding, dysfunctional pre-ordering systems leading to hours-long waits for drinks, and a troubling lack of drinking water. These service breakdowns were compounded by recurring “terrible” sound issues and significant technical stage failures. The public’s skepticism over the organizers’ delayed response was heightened by speculation that the apology and subsequent action were directly prompted by a complaint filed with the Competitions Authority of Kenya (CAK), the body responsible for consumer protection.

Today, I have filed a formal complaint regarding the Blankets and Wine event held on 28th September 2025 at Kasarani – Laureate Grounds. I have requested Competition Authority of Kenya to conduct an investigation under Section 9 of the Competition Act (Cap. 504) due to unfair… — Francis Wanjiku (@TheNjoroge) October 7, 2025

In a press statement after the stakeholders breakfast, the organizers detail several operational enhancements specifically designed to mitigate the failures of the previous edition:

Payment and Service: Strengthening mobile-money/card systems and providing expanded cash availability at bars to end the crippling service delays. Hydration & Logistics: Implementing an on-site distribution model for water and soft drinks, a direct response to the dangerous lack of hydration at the last event. Technical Quality: Promising upgraded sound coverage across both the live and electronic stages, addressing the long-standing complaint about poor audio quality. VIP Experience: Introducing an improved VIP layout supported by an experienced hospitality manager.

While the outlined improvements directly target the major pain points of the September event, the December concert remains a pivotal, high-stakes test for the brand.

The fundamental issue of overcrowding, where gate tickets were allegedly sold beyond the venue’s comfortable capacity, is not explicitly addressed in the structural upgrades. However, an improved VIP layout suggests better space management might be planned. Furthermore, the commitment to “upgraded sound coverage” must translate into flawless execution on the day; the failure of sound quality is a persistent, recurring issue that has eroded confidence over multiple editions.

I dont understand why Blankets and Wine would try to gaslight people like me who have raised legitimate concerns about their September event. I am hoping Competition Authority of Kenya will order for refunds of our tickets. pic.twitter.com/hPPCDyeWAA — Francis Wanjiku (@TheNjoroge) October 31, 2025

For Blankets & Wine, the success of the December edition is no longer simply measured by the star-studded line-up or the atmosphere, but by its competency as a service provider. The public, and potentially the CAK, will be watching closely to see if these promised infrastructure improvements are merely rhetorical, or if they represent a genuine, systemic change in planning and consumer safety standards.

Ultimately, the Kenyan Summer 2025 edition is less of a celebration and more of a rehabilitation effort. Its outcome will determine if the 16-year legacy of Blankets & Wine can withstand a crisis of confidence driven by a failure to meet basic consumer expectations.