Blankets & Wine has announced that Samthing Soweto is among the artists who will perform at the festival. With his soul-stirring harmonies, Samthing Soweto who will perform in both the Kenyan and Ugandan edition promises to create moments of joy and reflection for festival-goers.

With a diverse mix of local and international talent, Blankets & Wine promises an unforgettable celebration of musical diversity and talent across borders.

On June 30th, 2024, the Ugandan edition of Blankets & Wine will showcase the best of Uganda’s eclectic music scene at a new and improved venue, Luogogo, Grounds. Featuring a range of local genres like Kadongo Kamu and Afro-fusion, the lineup includes:

Sandra K, known for her soulful voice and expressive performance, Julius Sese will bring his dynamic stage presence and infectious energy. In contrast, Ebrahim Soul’o, a rising star in the Ugandan music scene, will get a fresh perspective on Afro-fusion. Let us not forget A Pass who is promising to deliver an unforgettable performance, showcasing his versatility. To add some soulfulness to the afro-fusion we will have Rachel Magoola’s. To the top of the performances, Eddy Kenzo will ensure to give the festival crowd an electrifying performance that transcends borders.

The Kenyan edition set for Sunday, 7th July 2024 and it boasts an impressive lineup of homegrown talent, showcasing the rich tapestry of Kenyan music. The lineup will have rising star Its Yaba who promises to set the stage ablaze with their unique fusion of Afro-pop and contemporary sounds. Nikita Kering is set to bring the house down with her soulful vibes and powerhouse performances.

Bensoul is back again with his signature blend of R&B, soul, and Afro-fusion to the stage, captivating audiences with his raw talent and charisma and we also can’t wait for this one. This time around we brought in Sanaipei Tande, known for her versatility and dynamic range as a singer-songwriter, the songstress promises an unforgettable musical experience for festival-goers. Savara brings unparalleled musical expertise and infectious unmatched energy to the stage

To ensure we cater to those who love the music of the legends, the Dagoz Nomads will be giving the audience Afro Boogie Hits from the ’70s and 80s.

“The festival series was started in 2008 as a platform for the celebration of live Kenyan artists. The quarterly event series progressively evolved from a platform showcasing Kenyan music to a festival in Uganda and Rwanda, allowing the users to discover and share their love for music with African heritage, culture, and joy!”, said Muthoni Ndonga alias Muthoni The Drummer Queen the Festival Director.

As we gear up closer to these dates, we encourage the festival lovers to come ready for a fun-filled family-friendly Afro-fusion musical experience.