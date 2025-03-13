Shares

The 6th Annual Women in Film Awards (WIFA) took place on Saturday, 8th March 2025, at the Kenya National Theatre under the theme Inspire Inclusion: Amplifying Voices of Marginalised Women Filmmakers. The awards recognize the achievements of women in Kenya’s film industry.

The Women in Film Awards 2025 edition honoured some of Kenya’s most outstanding female filmmakers, content creators, and actresses. Among this year’s award recipients are: Jane Munene – Most Influential Woman Filmmaker, Celestine Ndinda – Best Digital Content Creator, Sanaipei Tande – Best Actress (Film), Susan Njoki – Best Actress (Drama), Audrey Egesa – Best Newcomer Producer, Abigail Arunga – Best Scriptwriter (TV Drama), Ella Imani – Best Child Actress, Mwende Renata – Best Cinematographer among many other exceptional women.

WIFA was founded by Dr. Susan Gitimu to provide a platform that celebrates and elevates the contributions of female filmmakers.

