The 6th Annual Women in Film Awards (WIFA) took place on Saturday, 8th March 2025, at the Kenya National Theatre under the theme Inspire Inclusion: Amplifying Voices of Marginalised Women Filmmakers. The awards recognize the achievements of women in Kenya’s film industry.

The Women in Film Awards 2025 edition honoured some of Kenya’s most outstanding female filmmakers, content creators, and actresses. Among this year’s award recipients are: Jane Munene – Most Influential Woman Filmmaker, Celestine Ndinda – Best Digital Content Creator, Sanaipei Tande – Best Actress (Film), Susan Njoki – Best Actress (Drama), Audrey Egesa – Best Newcomer Producer, Abigail Arunga – Best Scriptwriter (TV Drama), Ella Imani – Best Child Actress, Mwende Renata – Best Cinematographer among many other exceptional women.

WIFA was founded by Dr. Susan Gitimu to provide a platform that celebrates and elevates the contributions of female filmmakers.

WIFA 2025 (Women In Film Awards) Winners 2025

Category Winner
Most Influential Woman Filmmaker Jane Munene
Best Sound Designer Linda Dina
Best Lighting Designer Shavlin Wali
Best Director (Film) Mkaiwawi Mwakaba
Best Director (TV Drama) June Ndinya
Best Student Director Liana Namunyak
Best Producer (Film) Shirleen Wangari
Best Assistant Director Sarah Gathoni
Best Cinematographer Mwende Renata
Best Producer (TV Drama) Margaret Wanjiru Muriithi
Best Producer (Documentary) Caroline Ngunjiri
Best Newcomer Producer Audrey Egesa
Best Production Manager Winnie Adisa
Best Animator Lydia Mugure
Best Scriptwriter (Film) Yvonne Wamuyu
Best Scriptwriter (TV Drama) Abigail Arunga
Best Script Supervisor Sheila Sila
Best Editor Charity Kuria
Best Set Designer Valcour Mariam
Best Make Up Artist Stacy Gichinju
Best Costume Designer Isabel Nyamgero
Best Location Sound Recordist Jedidah Akoth Awiti
Best Child Actress Ella Imani
Best Actress (Film) Sanaipie Tande
Best Actress (TV Drama) Suzanne Njoki
Best Digital Content Creator Celestine Ndinda (Wakavinye)
Most Watched Film on MyMovies.Africa by a Woman Producer Dr. Zippy Okoth