Shares

SBM Bank Kenya and Serena Hotels have unveiled a partnership aimed at enhancing value for cardholders while invigorating Kenya’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

This collaboration introduces a tailored suite of exclusive offers for SBM cardholders across all Serena hotels, resorts, lodges, and camps in Kenya.

Through this partnership, SBM Bank cardholders will now enjoy 20% off all dining experiences, including popular events such as brunch and Seafood Fridays, 15% off accommodation, and 10% off spa treatments at Serena Hotels’ Maisha Spa and Health Club.

As part of the rollout, Nairobi Serena Hotel will serve as the flagship property where guests can begin enjoying the exclusive offers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Beth Thuo, Director of Consumer Banking at SBM Bank Kenya, underscored the significance of the partnership in the current financial and consumer landscape. “The financial landscape in Kenya is evolving as consumers increasingly seek integrated experiences that add substantial value to both their lifestyles and financial management. SBM Bank is committed to building meaningful partnerships which enable our clients to access unique hospitality experiences while also supporting sustainable tourism. By joining forces with Serena Hotels, we are empowering our customers to explore, unwind and enjoy Kenya’s world-renowned hospitality with greater convenience and affordability.”

Serena Hotels Regional Marketing Director, Maureen Okore, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership “This collaboration opens a new chapter for both Serena Hotels and SBM Bank as we bring together financial excellence and the richness of African hospitality. Our goal is to welcome discerning guests who appreciate meaningful experiences in some of Kenya’s most scenic and culturally significant locations. By making these experiences more accessible, we are not only strengthening our connection with local travellers but also supporting the continued growth of Kenya’s tourism narrative.”

The partnership anticipates a notable increase in traffic at Serena properties while simultaneously driving the utilization of the SBM suite of cards.