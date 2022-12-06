Shares

In an effort to promote the use of its cards, The SBM Bank has launched a three-month utilization campaign among users of its SBM prepaid, credit, and debit cards dubbed “Spend and Win” Campaign.

The campaign, championed by SBM Bank’s Card business department is set to run for three months, starting in November and continuing through the December Festive season through to the Back-to-School season in January.

Speaking during the launch, Paul Kaguru, Head of Alternate Channels explained said, “The Spend and Win Campaign aims to encourage current SBM Bank customers to use their credit, debit, and prepaid cards more frequently as well as to persuade new and potential customers to join SBM Bank and benefit from the current promotion.”

In this regard, Mr Kaguru added that the bank will give enticing weekly prizes to encourage greater participation. Every time a customer uses their debit, credit or prepaid card for a minimum amount of Sh5,000 they will get a chance to be rewarded. There is also a chance to win a gift voucher for a vacation that includes travel, beach, or game park experiences.

“Once you use your SBM credit, debit or prepaid card to shop or pay for a commodity or service, for a minimum amount of Sh5,000, you stand a chance to win different vouchers. These include shopping, dining, fuel, movie, steaming and online shopping vouchers,” noted Michael Kinuthia, Senior Manager Card Business.

SBM Bank will be using partners with already existing card discounts to increase campaign visibility and outreach. This is to ensure the success of the campaign.

“Following each week of the campaign, announcements will be made immediately during the weekly draw, which will take place on Mondays or the next business day,” concluded Mr Kinuthia who leads the Card Business Team.