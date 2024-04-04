Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) apple cider, Tusker Cider, will be the official beer partner for the 2024 Blankets & Wines festivals. They will be hosted at Laureate Gardens at Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

The first festival for the year will be held on April 7. It will feature local and regional artists including Chris Kaiga, Fena Gitu, Eric Wainaina, Vijana Baru Baru, Wanavokali, Blinky Bill, South African DJ and Music producer Dlala Thukzin, and Nigerian Singer and song writer, Wurld.

As with last year, the 2024 edition will see Blankets & Wine host an event every quarter. This year’s Blankets & Wine festivals includes four editions of the festival, slated for the 1st Sunday of each quarter and the last Sunday before Christmas.

The Blankets & Wine 2024 dates as are follows;

Blankets & Wine April – April 7

Blankets & Wine July – July 7

Blankets & Wine October – October 6

Blankets & Wine December – December 22

Commenting on the partnership, Tusker Cider Brand Manager Brigid Wambua said, “We are excited to be part of one of the biggest events in Kenya’s entertainment calendar. Blankets and Wine gives our consumers and music lovers an opportunity to enjoy moments of friendship and togetherness at a relaxed atmosphere while enjoying their favorite tunes, food, and drinks. Our commitment as a brand is to give our consumers unforgettable experiences and foster genuine connections that raise the bar in providing memorable moments for our real ones. We call on our consumers to come out in large numbers and be part of this year’s Blankets and Wine festival”.

Tusker Cider customers will be treated to various experiences at the event which include Sip and Paint and face beats. Consumers who purchase Tusker Cider 6 pack will get branded merchandise. In the run-up to the event, Tusker Cider will be engaging its consumers through sampling activations at Kizomba on Thursday and Mawimbi Seafood restaurant on Saturday.

Tusker Cider has been partnering with Blankets & Wine since last year.

Since 2008, Blankets & Wine has progressively evolved from a platform showcasing contemporary live Kenyan music into an Africa-wide, multi-disciplinary platform.

Tickets to the Blankets & Wine April are available for purchase on Mookh and are as follows;

1. BLANKETS X GALITOS – Ksh. 4,600

2. ADVANCE TICKET – Ksh. 4,500

3. SOFT LIFE TICKET – Ksh. 10,000

4. SEASON PASS 2024 – Ksh. 10,000

5. SOFT LIFE SEASON PASS 2024 – Ksh. 40,000

Blankets & Wine has hosted an amazing lineup of artists over the years. Last year’s art lineup included artists such as Bien, Njerae, Jua Cali, Charisma, Brandy Maina, Coster Ojwang, Sofiya Nzau, Okello Max, Mbilia Bel, Muthoni Drummer Queen, and Nonso Amadi, among others.