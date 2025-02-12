Shares

February isn’t just about romantic love, it is also about celebrating the amazing women who empower us, inspire us, and make life much brighter, our gal pals.

This year let’s raise a toast to the incredible power of female friendship, those unbreakable bonds that see us through thick and thin, lift us when we’re down, and make every adventure more fun.

True friends are precious gems, and what better way to celebrate them than with some quality time, laughter, and, of course, a few delicious drinks? Picture this: you and your besties gathered together, sharing stories, secrets, and a crisp, refreshing Tusker Cider. That’s the magic of Galentine’s Day, a time to honour those connections that make life so rich and meaningful.

This February, Tusker Cider is all about celebrating the spirit of Galentine’s with a range of exciting offers designed to make your celebrations extra special. We’re saying “Cheers to Our Real Ones” with deals that make it easy to share the love and toast to these special bonds.

Exclusives offers on ke.thebar.com

Perfect for Your Galentine’s celebration, we’re making it super easy to connect with your crew online with these fantastic offers.

Stock up for your Galentine’s get-together with our 6-pack offer. Purchase a 6-pack for KES1620 and get KES200 discount! It’s like getting cash back to keep the party going. This offer is valid while stocks last, so grab yours now.

Supermarket Specials for Your Favorite Ladies

Find the perfect Galentine’s gifts at select supermarkets across the country including, Carrefour Garden City Mall, Carrefour Sarit Centre, Carrefour Two Rivers, Carrefour Junction Mall, Carrefour Galleria, Carrefour Nyali City Mall, Carrefour Diani, Carrefour Mega, Blue Sky Syokimau, Blue Sky Kisumu, Blue Sky Utawala among others. Please note that this offer is valid while stocks last.

Show your appreciation with these specially bundled packs, complete with delicious chocolate and a personalized card to let your Galentine’s know how much they mean to you.

Artcaffé offers

Surprise your besties with a beautiful bouquet alongside your 6-pack purchase at Artcaffé Market. It’s the perfect pairing for a truly memorable Galentine’s celebration. *This offer is valid while stocks last.

At any Artcaffé restaurant, you will get a complimentary Tusker Cider when you buy a cheeseburger. *T’s & C’s apply. Whether you’re planning a glamorous night out, a cozy night in with your closest confidantes, or a virtual get-together with your long-distance besties, Tusker Cider has everything you need to make your Galentine’s celebrations truly special.

Remember to drink responsibly as you cherish these precious moments with your Real Ones. Raise a toast to sisterhood and to the incredible women who make life so much better.